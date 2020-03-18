Pfizer reports positive data on 20-valent pneumonia vaccine

Topline results from a Phase 3 clinical trial showed the non-inferiority of Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate to Prevnar 13 (pneumococcal 13-valent Conjugate Vaccine [Diphtheria CRM197 Protein]) in adults not previously vaccinated against pneumococcal disease.

It also showed non-inferiority on six of seven additional serotypes compared to a licensed pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine (PPSV23). The one outlier missed the non-inferiority threshold by a small margin.

Safety objectives were met in adults.

The company expects to file a U.S. marketing application by year-end.