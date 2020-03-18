Stocks extend selloff but pare losses on Senate stimulus vote

Stocks, bonds and commodities fell in unison, as investors seek to raise cash to cope with the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the coordinated stimulus packages announced by central banks and the U.S. government in Washington, confidence was nowhere to be found due to the accelerating shutdown of the economy.

But stocks trimmed their lows in the session's waning minutes after the U.S. Senate obtained the votes to pass a coronavirus relief plan to expand paid leave.

The Dow ( -6.3% ) closed below 20,000 for the first time since February 2017, but its 1,300-point drop was an improvement from its earlier 2,300-point rout.

The S&P 500 ( -5.2% ) ended nearly 30% below a record set last month after breaking below its December 2018 low (2,351) before rebounding to close above that level.

The Nasdaq ( -4.7% ) performed better than the other leading indexes, as losses in the technology ( -3.7% ) and communications ( -2.8% ) sectors were less severe than elsewhere.

Today's selling was the most damaging in the cyclical energy ( -14.3% ), financials ( -8.7% ) and industrials ( -7.2% ) groups.

Safe-haven assets such as gold and U.S. Treasury bonds were not so safe today, as losses suggested many investors were raising cash.

In the Treasury market, the two-year yield rose 7 bps to 0.52% and the 10-year yield soared 27 bps to 1.27%; U.S. Dollar Index +1.4% to 100.97.

The selling of government debt shows the market mentality has completely flipped, says Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group.

"Now that they've gotten around to U.S. Treasurys, that tells you that legitimately nothing is safe," he says. "There's no place to hide other than cash."