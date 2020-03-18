Tailored Brands pulls guidance after seeing sales decelerate

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) is higher after topping Q4 estimates.

Revenue was down 12% during the quarter as comparables sales fell off 1.9% at Men's Warehouse and 5.0% at Jos. A. Bank.

CEO update: "In response to the coronavirus outbreak, TLRD has taken aggressive and prudent actions to reduce expenses and defer discretionary capital expenditures and inventory purchases to preserve its cash and liquidity. In addition to these efforts, TLRD believes a preemptive borrowing on its ABL Facility is a prudent decision to ensure our ability to immediately access cash for any operational needs. As a result, on March 16, 2020, TLRD executed a borrowing of $260.0 million under our ABL Facility."

On the balance sheet, Tailored Brands says it has just under $400M in cash.

Tailored Brands is pulling guidance due to the coronavirus outbreak and after seeing a deceleration in sales over the last few weeks. Obviously, the last two weeks will look great compared to what's just ahead.

TLRD +2.23% AH to $1.37.

