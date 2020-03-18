Dril-Quip withdraws Q1 2020 guidance

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) says that in response to the current market uncertainty due to COVID-19 disruptions, as well as the supply and demand pressures impacting the oil and gas industry, it withdraws its Q1 2020 guidance provided in its year-end 2019 release in late February.

“As we look to the future, we believe Dril-Quip is well-positioned to weather this downturn. We took transformational steps in 2019 to restructure our business that allows us to operate more efficiently, with a smaller overall footprint and a lower cost structure. Our cash position is very strong at over $399M at year-end 2019, and our balance sheet remains debt-free" said Blake DeBerry, DRQ's President and CEO