CarGurus cuts dealer billing rate by half, pulls guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) has announced a 50% rate reduction on marketplace subscription billings in April, for all paying customers.

That's part of measures the company is taking to help dealers "maintain business health through this difficult period." The rate cut will be processed automatically with no action from dealers.

It's not commenting on the impact of its actions on guidance, but has suspended full-year guidance for revenue, operating income and EPS just the same.

As with other companies, "we have implemented our business continuity plans around the world and shifted all of our employees to work from home for their health and safety."

"Fortunately, we have the flexibility in our business to weather this environment and emerge well-positioned in the industry. We carry no debt and a strong cash position on our balance sheet, providing a robust foundation for times like these. We also have the ability to dynamically control our largest expenses."