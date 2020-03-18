DiamondRock Hospitality withdraws guidance, suspends dividend

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) withdraws its guidance and suspends its dividend due to uncertainty over the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As of March 14, 2020, it has lost ~23M of total revenue due to cancelled group business, excluding potential cancellation fees.

To ensure that it has significant funds to meet ongoing obligations, DRH has drawn the remaining $360M of its $400M credit facility.

The board suspend its quarterly dividend starting with the Q1 dividend that would have been paid in April.

DiamondRock intends to pay a Q4 2020 dividend sufficient to cover 100% of its taxable income for the year ending December 31, 2020. Depending upon the ultimate distribution requirement, the suspension of the dividend could preserve up to $100M of capital.

The company has suspended operations at hotel restaurants and outlets where demand is insufficient or local prohibitions do not permit social gatherings.

It is proactively "right-sizing" hotels to current demand levels in order to aggressively reduce costs and maximize efficiency.

DRH has cancelled or deferred the vast majority of its capex.