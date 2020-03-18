NYSE to begin fully electronic trading next week as part of continuity plan

In response to COVID-19 precautions, New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:ICE) will initiate its business continuity plan, and move, on a temporary basis, to fully electronic trading on Monday, March 23.

“While we are taking the precautionary step of closing the trading floors, we continue to firmly believe the markets should remain open and accessible to investors. All NYSE markets will continue to operate under normal trading hours despite the closure of the trading floors, ” Stacey Cunningham, President of the New York Stock Exchange, said in the statement.

The NYSE equities trading floor in New York, NYSE American Options trading floor in New York, and NYSE Arca Options trading floor in San Francisco will be closed temporarily.