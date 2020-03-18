Insider buys today at New Residential; shares up 13% after hours

CFO Nicola Santoro purchased 50K shares at $5.84 each, bringing his stake in the company to 50K shares.

Board member Alan Tyson purchased 10K shares at $5.01, bringing his stake to 125.7K shares.

Board member Robert McGinnis purchased 10K shares at $5.18, bringing his stake to 77.5K shares.

Board member Andrew Sloves purchased 10K shares at $5.83 bringing his stake to about 78K shares.