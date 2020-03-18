Novartis institutes corrective action for certain lots of Sandimmune and Neoral

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) has launched a corrective action plan for certain lots of SANDIMMUNE (cyclosporine capsules, USP) 100-mg soft gelatin capsules and NEORAL (cyclosporine capsules, USP) MODIFIED 100-mg soft gelatin capsules distributed in the U.S. because the blister packs do not meet requirements for child-resistant packaging.

As an interim measure aimed at avoiding shortages, the company is providing child-resistant resealable pouches to parents and pharmacies for use in dispensing current inventory and future shipments of the products. It is developing new packaging that will meet child-resistant standards.