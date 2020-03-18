ViacomCBS suspends sale of Black Rock HQ

Given market conditions, ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA) has suspended the sale of Black Rock - the former CBS headquarters on West 52nd Street in Manhattan.

"The company has received significant interest in the asset; however, with the safety precautions related to COVID-19 announced by public officials now in place, the company has decided to postpone the sale process until interested parties can visit the property in person," it says in a filing.

"The company will relaunch these marketing efforts once the situation stabilizes and anticipates completing a divestiture of Black Rock in 2020," it adds.