Square ILC application for deposit insurance conditionally approved

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation board votes to conditionally approve Square's (NYSE:SQ) application for deposit insurance related to its Industrial Loan bank charter.

Square has also received charter approval from the Utah Department of Financial Institutions.

The bank, Square Financial Services, is expected to launch in 2021. It will operate independently, as a direct subsidiary of Square.

Its primary purpose will be to offer small business loans for Square Capital’s commercial lending business, and to offer deposit products.

Square Financial Services expects to continue to sell loans to third-party investors and limit balance sheet exposure.

Square doesn't expect the bank to have a material impact on Square’s consolidated balance sheet in 2020 or on its consolidated total net revenues, gross profit, or adjusted EBITDA in 2020.