PolyMet secures up to $30M convertible debentures

PolyMet Mining (NYSEMKT:PLM) down 2% after hours as it announces to issue unsecured convertible debentures of up to $30M with Glencore AG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glencore plc.

The debentures will be issued in four tranches throughout 2020, with all tranches to be priced at $0.2223.

The company may issue a maximum of 134.9M shares upon conversion of the debentures, ~13% of current issued and outstanding shares.

Funds will be used primarily to advance on-going litigation associated with permits for the NorthMet project, as well as general administrative obligations.