Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) has closed on $2.5B in senior notes.

Through subsidiaries CCO Holdings and CCO Holdings Capital, the company's closed an offer for $1.1B in senior unsecured notes due 2030. Those are part of the same series issued on Feb. 18, bearing interest at 4.5% per annum, and they were issued at 102.5% of face.

It's also closed the offering of $1.4B in senior unsecured notes due 2032. They bear interest at 4.5% and were issued at 100% of face.