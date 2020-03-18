Marriott looks to preserve cash ahead of brutal stretch

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) posts a business update on the first two months of the year.

The hotel operator says global RevPAR growth was down 0.3% worldwide. RevPAR was up 3.2% outside of Asia Pacific.

Just as travel dries up in the U.S., Marriott says there are very early signs of improvement in Greater China as workers return to their jobs. The number of closed Marriott hotels in Greater China has declined from over 90 hotels a month ago to under 30 today. "While occupancy levels in Greater China are still under 15 percent today, this is an improvement, and trend lines are pointing in the right direction," notes the company.

Obviously, the trend lines are looking pretty negative in North America and Europe, where occupancy levels fell to below 25% over the last few days.

Looking ahead, Marriott says even with the historically high levels of cancellations for stays through the first half of this year, there have not yet been meaningful group cancellations for 2021.

Marriott says it has a $4.5B revolving credit facility that expires in June 2024 to provide liquidity when needed. As of March 17, the company has drawn down $2.5B primarily to support commercial paper maturities. The company's levers to preserve cash include reducing or eliminating share repurchases, suspending the cash dividend, reducing payroll and other costs and cutting back investment spending.

Marriott doesn't expect to pay a dividend for a while.

