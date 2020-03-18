Orchid Island says too early to tell virus shock's effect on agency RMBS

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC), which declared its monthly cash dividend of 8 cents per share for March, plans on announcing its next common stock dividend after the board's meeting on April 8.

"To date the funding markets, with considerable support from the Fed, have continued to operate relatively smoothly," the company said in a statement.

"At this time, it is too early to tell what the ultimate effect will be on economic activity across the globe and the markets the company operates in – Agency RMBS," it said.

In reporting its RMBS characteristics as of Feb. 29, 2020, Orchid reports realized February CPR of 10.46% for its total mortgage assets and CPR of 12.74% for the December-February period.

For total structured RMBS realized CPR was 18.45% in February and 19.24% for the December-February period.