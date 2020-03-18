Baytex Energy to cut 2020 capex by ~50%, suspends Canada drilling ops

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) says it is cutting its 2020 capital budget to C$260M-C$290M, a 49% reduction at the midpoint from its original spending plan of C$500M-C$575M, as it seeks to preserve financial liquidity amid much lower oil prices.

Baytex is immediately suspending drilling operations in Canada, expecting to forgo drilling 43 net heavy oil wells and 151 net light oil wells over the rest of this year.

The company also anticipates a moderated pace of development in the Eagle Ford, with 16-18 net wells brought on production vs. 22 net wells previously.

Taking into account the shut-in heavy oil volumes and reduced capital program, Baytex lowers its full-year production guidance by ~5% to 85K-89K boe/day from 93K-97K boe/day previously.

Baytex says its credit facilities are roughly one-third undrawn with $300M of liquidity, and its first long-term note maturity of US$400M is not until June 2024.