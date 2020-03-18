Enterprise to review 2020 capex program, declares distribution

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) says it is reviewing its capital spending program due to the potential impacts of lower commodity prices and demand on customers.

Enterprise says it is "evaluating opportunities to reduce or defer capital expenditures, as well as continuing to explore joint venture opportunities with strategic partners."

The company says it will provide specifics to its 2020 capex guidance with its Q1 results due on April 29.

Enterprise also declares a Q1 distribution of $0.445/unit, a 1.7% increase over its year-ago distribution.