Tesla keeping Fremont plant open with fraction of workers - Sheriff

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has promised to slash its Fremont workforce, but plans to stay open, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

That's despite a previous order from the county that the plan was nonessential in an areawide lockdown. Six Bay Area counties are pursuing "shelter in place" policies, ordering residents to remain at home except for "essential" trips out.

The automaker will cut its workforce to about 2,500 from 10,000 following a directive that Tesla could maintain "basic minimum operations." But it's not clear whether that involves making cars.