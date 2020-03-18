Canadian Natural Resources to cut 2020 capex by more than $1B

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) says it is reducing its 2020 capital budget by more than C$1B to C$2.96B from its original spending plan of C$3.95B, citing the continued volatility in commodity pricing.

But the company maintains its 2020 production guidance of 1.137M-1.207M boe/day, which it says reflects the strength of its long life low decline production base, low maintenance capital costs and effective and efficient operations which drive low operating costs.

Canadian Natural also is current liquidity totals ~$5B in cash reserves and availability under committed credit facilities, which it says is more than sufficient to retire, when due, any current debt retirement obligations.