Here are tonight's limit up and down trading bands

Since almost every recent overnight session has led to a S&P 500 futures freeze after hitting their limit up or down bands, here are tonight's limits - which can be tricky to calculate due to different closing times for cash markets and futures markets.

According to the CME, front-month S&P 500 futures' closing reference price is 2,375.50.

On that basis, futures can't trade below 2,238 and can't trade above 2,477 until the cash markets open tomorrow. Each band is 5% from today's close.

2,238 would be below today's intraday low of 2,262, whereas 2,477 would be just around where futures opened yesterday evening - which seems like a lifetime ago.