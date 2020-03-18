Goodyear to halt Americas manufacturing for at least two weeks

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) says it will temporarily suspend manufacturing in the Americas through at least April 3 due to the coronavirus.

Goodyear says it will begin a phased shut down across its tire, retread and chemical plants in Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and the U.S. over the coming days; a facility in Peru was closed earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the company announced plans to temporarily close its European tire and retread plants in phases by the end of this week, until at least April 3.