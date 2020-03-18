Canadian heavy oil plunges to lowest price on record

Canada looks like it will be the first big victim of the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, after the benchmark blend of crude produced from the country's oil sands plunged to a record low of $7.47/bbl today, Bloomberg reports.

It means virtually every barrel of oil now produced in the oil sands will come at a loss, at a time when the product generates 10% of Canada's gross domestic product and 20% of its exports.

Alberta already was struggling with a pipeline shortage that curbed growth, and the latest blow could spark a "domino effect" across governments, says Dinara Millington, VP of research at the Canadian Energy Research Institute.

Certain factors in oil sands production limit how much companies can throttle back money-losing output without raising the risk of permanent damage to their resources, so "most operators will choose to operate at a loss for a few months or a few weeks before making that decision," says Wood Mackenzie analyst Mark Oberstoetter.

