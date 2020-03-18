Screen-based industry reaps audience surge - for now

A dive into screen-viewing trends during pandemic times is already showing increased viewership in a stay-at-home world, but also a potential long-term threat to the system.

South Korea TV viewership jumped 17% along with COVID-19 cases, the NYT notes, and last month in Italy, it increased 6.5% (12% in locked-down Lombardy). Nielsen says Seattle-area TV use jumped 22% on March 11 from the week before.

But the big short-term gains come with the risk of long-term secular industry change, as programming thins out and viewers consider dropping services (linear or over-the-top) if other bills mount.

That's exemplified by the sudden vanishing of a "dependable asset: sports programming," the report notes. Advertisers usually spent more than $2B on live sports this time of year; ESPN (NYSE:DIS) is expected to lose $481M in NBA-related ads, and Turner (NYSE:T) will lose about $210M, MoffettNathanson says.

And still on the line: $1.25B in ad commitments for NBCUniversal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) with the Tokyo Olympics.

With traditional TV losing some valuable content, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Hulu, Amazon Prime Video (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Disney Plus are set to benefit from a surge (not to mention upcoming Peacock (CMCSA) and HBO Max (T)). But a further price war between them for cash-strapped consumers may be ahead.

For TV, a bigger audience "will be replaced pretty quickly by the necessity of reducing monthly bills, when people will have to deal with the financial impacts of a recession ... Cord cutting will accelerate with a vengeance," Craig Moffett says.