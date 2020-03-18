Steel Dynamics guides for Q1 earnings ahead of consensus

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) +6.5% after-hours, as it expects Q1 earnings of $0.83-$0.87/share, well above $0.64 analyst consensus estimate as well as Q4 EPS of $0.56.

The company expects Q1 earnings from its steel operations to come in "meaningfully higher" than Q4, due to increased shipments across the platform, most notably for the long products steel group.

Customer order backlog for the company's steel fabrication platform is at a record high level, and Steel Dynamics expects strong earnings from its steel fabrication operations but lower than near-record sequential Q4 results due to seasonally lower shipments.

But given the continued spread of COVID-19 and recent temporary closures of steel consuming businesses in the U.S., the company expects order activity will slow in the coming weeks.

Steel Dynamics says its liquidity remains strong at nearly $2.7B, which includes an unused $1.2B unsecured revolving credit facility.