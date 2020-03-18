Gulf of Mexico oil lease sees lowest high bids total in four years

Today's U.S. auction of offshore oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico drew just $93M in high bids, the lowest in nearly four years and only half the number of bids as the previous sale, according to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

In all, 22 companies, mostly majors, placed 84 bids across 71 blocks during the auction, while the most recent auction last August saw participants place 165 bids for 151 blocks.

The highest bid in Sale 254 was $11M, placed by BHP for a Green Canyon tract; Chevron (NYSE:CVX) placed a high offer of $7.3M for a tract in the Mississippi Canyon area offshore Louisiana.

Others with high bid on smaller prospects included Royal Dutch Shell, Equinor, Total and Talos Energy.

Despite weak oil prices that have forced many upstream operators to cut capital budgets, bids for deepwater averaged $251/acre, the highest since August 2017, the BOEM regional Gulf director says.