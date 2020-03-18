Seeking Alpha
ECB gets with the program, announcing €750B QE

The European Central Bank under new leader Christine Lagarde took its time about it, but tonight announced a €750B bond-buying program.

The purchases will include both public and private debt, and also include Greek government paper, which had been excluded under earlier ECB QEs.

Under consideration would be a change to rules limiting bond purchases to just 33% of the outstanding debt of individual governments.

U.S. stock index futures are up by more than 2%; German DAX (NYSEARCA:EWG) futures are ahead 2%. The euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) is up modestly vs. the dollar.