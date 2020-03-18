Abbott Labs to ship 150K coronavirus tests, ramping up for more

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued Emergency Use Authorization for the company's molecular test for COVID-19.

Abbott says it will immediately ship 150K Abbott RealTime SARS-CoV-2 EUA tests to customers in the U.S. to be used on the company's m2000 RealTime System.

The m2000 platform uses polymerase chain reaction technology, which amplifies a single piece of DNA to quickly and accurately diagnose a patient.

The company says it will continue ramping up production "to the highest levels possible," aiming to provide as many as 1M tests per week.