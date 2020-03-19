WWE splits WrestleMania broadcast over two nights

After having decided it would hold its flagship WrestleMania event without fans amid virus fears, World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) says it will split the event over two nights.

That of course means two times the pay-per-view. The company will hold WrestleMania as a two-night streaming event, on April 4-5 on WWE Network and PPV.

With the COVID-19 outbreak suspending nearly all large events, WWE had decided to hold WrestleMania as a closed-set production at its training facility. It will be hosted by former New Englant Patriots player Rob Gronkowski.