ManpowerGroup withdraws Q1 guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) withdraws its for 1Q20 due to the rapidly changing environment as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve.

Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman and CEO, stated: "We have witnessed significant disruption in the business environment starting in March 2020, especially in certain European markets. Recent government-imposed restrictions, particularly in France, have significantly impacted businesses and their workforces. As a result, the previous assumptions we have made about the first quarter are no longer applicable."

The company expects to provide more detailed analysis in conjunction with the earnings report for Q1, which is currently expected to be released between April 17, 2020 and April 22, 2020.

Source: Press Release