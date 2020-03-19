GM, Ford could shift to make ventilators

Less than a day after the Detroit Three and the UAW union agreed to keep plants running with reduced shifts and staffing, the automakers said they would close their U.S. facilities to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Despite shuttered production lines, GM (NYSE:GM) and Ford (NYSE:F) are in talks with the White House about how they could make ventilators and other medical gear to help fight the current pandemic.

During WWII, automakers retooled their factories to build tanks, planes and other military equipment supporting the war effort, earning Detroit the nickname "arsenal of democracy."