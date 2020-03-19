Amazon confirms first COVID-19 case at U.S. warehouse

An employee working at one of Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) shipping facilities in New York has contracted COVID-19, the first infection reported in a U.S. delivery network that's become a lifeline for consumers sheltering at home.

"In addition to our enhanced daily deep cleaning, we've temporarily closed the Queens delivery station for additional sanitation and have sent associates home with full pay," said spokeswoman Rena Lunak.

Amazon-owned Whole Foods Market is also joining a growing rank of grocers in setting aside a special time for seniors to shop to minimize exposure to the virus.