ZOOM tops charts in mobile app stores

"ZOOM Cloud Meetings" topped the free charts yesterday across the Apple and Google mobile app stores in the U.S., ahead of Facebook's Messenger, Netflix and TikTok.

In fact, Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) is one of the few technology stocks that investors have supported in the past few months, with shares climbing another 7% on Wednesday to $118.71 ( up 73% YTD).

In addition to beefing up its data centers, the company has also been raising its capacity with its two cloud infrastructure providers, AWS and Microsoft Azure.