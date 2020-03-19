Tesla will make ventilators if there's a shortage

"We will make ventilators if there is a shortage," tweeted Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, joining GM and Ford in an effort that would echo Detroit's contribution to Allied forces during WWII.

"Ventilators are not difficult, but cannot be produced instantly," he added. "Which hospitals have these shortages you speak of right now?"

Musk has provided some helpful follow through in similar cases, like the donation of water filtration systems and funding to buy laptops for schools in Flint, Michigan.

Update: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio takes Musk up on the offer. He tweets: "Our country is facing a drastic shortage and we need ventilators ASAP - we will need thousands in this city over the next few weeks. We’re getting them as fast as we can but we could use your help! Were reaching out to you directly."