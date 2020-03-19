Japan PM Abe: Let's defeat coronavirus and get on with the Olympics

Saying Japan is aiming for a "V-shaped" recovery fueled by decisive economic policies, PM Shinzo Abe says there has been no discussion about delaying or cancelling the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Abe's comments dovetail with those of IOC president Thomas Bach, who on Tuesday reiterated the organization's commitment to holding the Games this summer in Tokyo.

The Tokyo Olympic Organizing Committee has strongly resisted considering postponing the Games. Recently, when a member of the organizing committee was quoted as saying a 1-2 year was under consideration, the committee called a press conference to reiterate that the Games remained on track.

The prospect, though, seems daunting. How will athletes get sufficient practice? And will fans come?

