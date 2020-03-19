Coronavirus updates - 'Tens of thousands in NY"

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said there are likely "tens of thousands" of COVID-19 cases in the state by residents who never knew they had the illness.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is pushing Cuomo to approve a "shelter-in-place" order for the city as coronavirus cases surged to almost 1,900 across the five boroughs.

Two congressmen have tested positive for the virus - Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart and Utah's Ben McAdams. The House is currently in recess, though the Senate is still in session.

China has reported no new domestic cases for the first time as more countries tighten borders.

Australian flag carrier Qantas (OTCPK:QABSY) has halted all international flights and temporarily cut two thirds of its 30,000 workforce. India is also preparing a rescue package of up to $1.6B to aid airlines.

London's underground system will be partially shut down beginning today in the city’s bid to slow the spread the virus.

At least 2,978 people in Italy have died as a result of COVID-19, with the total number of confirmed cases in the country standing at 35,713.