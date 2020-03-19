BOJ conducts emergency bond buying

Following moves from the ECB and RBA, the Bank of Japan sought to stem a bond market rout by pledging to spend billions of dollars and implement yield curve control.

The central bank offered to buy as much as ¥1.3T ($12B) of government bonds and supply another ¥4T of funds.

"Central banks are coordinating to respond so aggressively, and as innovatively as they can, to stop the meltdown," said George Boubouras of hedge fund K2 Asset Management. "But markets are screaming for more, more and more. It’s not enough. Capitalism needs a hand. Fiscal policy needs to step up - the BOJ, ECB, RBA can’t do everything."

