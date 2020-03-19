Eurozone bond yields dive after ECB move

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Europe surpassed China on Wednesday, the ECB launched a €750B bond-buying program to stop a pandemic-induced financial rout shredding the eurozone's economy.

The new purchases bring this year's planned purchases to €1.1T, with the new round alone worth 6% of the bloc's GDP.

Eurozone government bonds surged after the move, with 10-year Italian bonds yields sliding as much as 90 bps to 1.40%. Spanish and Portuguese 10-year bond yields slid around 30 bps each, while benchmark 10-year German Bund yields were down 12 bps at 0.35%.