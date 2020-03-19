Futures seesaw; modest bounce for crude

Investors sold nearly everything they could on Wednesday as a rush for cash shook the financial system despite President Trump signing a $100B coronavirus relief bill and Congress turning its focus to broader economic stimulus.

Wavering between gains and losses overnight, Dow and S&P 500 futures are now hugging the flatline, while Nasdaq futures point to a gain of nearly 1% at the open.

Weekly jobless claims will also be on investors' radars this morning (figures will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET), as well as the weeks ahead to gauge the depth of nationwide layoffs.