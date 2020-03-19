Exact Sciences takes action during COVID-19 pandemic

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) provides following update in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective March 13, employees who can work from home have been asked to do so, minimizing the staff to those who perform patient-critical work.

The company has suspended field-based, face-to-face interactions by its sales force.

Exact Sciences' testing labs will remain operational at this time.

EXAS is working to facilitate the use of online care for patients to access Cologuard for their colorectal cancer screening needs, which continue notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, the Company is withdrawing its previously announced Q1 and annual guidance for 2020.