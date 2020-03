"We have to deal with debt and deficits at some point down the road," White House economic adviser Lawrence Kudlow told Fox News. "But during crises or wars, you have got to sort of not worry about borrowing."

What is unusual about this moment is that the debt was already so high before the current crisis, standing at $23.5T.

Most analysts now see this fiscal year's deficit soaring well past the record $1.5T hit in 2009, with estimates ranging from $1.7T-$2.1T.