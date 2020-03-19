Autoliv draws $500M from revolving credit facility

COVID-19 outbreak will likely lead to a negative effect on Autoliv's (NYSE:ALV) operations. The company is proactively taking measures to minimize any consequences for customers and mitigate the impact on the Company.

The company has tapped $500M from its revolving credit facility of $1.1B, to pay down existing short-term debt and for general corporate purposes.

In light of these events, the company is taking cost reduction actions to mitigate the impacts and will adjust its production in accordance with the development of the demand situation.