Co-Diagnostics JV CoSara receives license for COVID-19 diagnostic; shares up 12% premarket

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) announces that CoSara Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, its joint venture for manufacturing in India, has become the first and only Indian company to receive a license from the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) to manufacture RT-PCR COVID-19 test kits.

The kits will be sold in the Indian market, as well as for export to the surrounding regions.

The CDSCO approved COVID-19 test kits were originally designed by Co-Diagnostics, the first U.S. company to receive a CE marking for a COVID-19 diagnostic.