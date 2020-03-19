Burlington Stores closes stores, tightens the reins

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) says it's temporarily closing approximately 100 stores across the country and reducing store hours for all of its stores.

The retailer plans to continue to evaluate additional closures.

Burlington also pulls its Q1 and full-year guidance due to the ongoing uncertainty.

"We continue to have confidence in our strategic initiatives and longer term growth potential. However, the spread of the COVID-19 virus is clearly having a material impact on the whole retail sector. In this time of unprecedented disruption and uncertainty, we are carefully managing our expenses, inventory receipts, capital expenditures and balance sheet."

