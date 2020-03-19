Solgenix up 16% premarket on positive SGX301 data

Nano cap Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) jumps 16% premarket on light volume in reaction to preliminary topline results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, FLASH, evaluating SGX301 (synthetic hypericin) in patients with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

The study met the primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant response rate at week 8 compared to placebo (p=0.04). A response was defined as at least a 50% improvement in a scale called CAILS versus control.

The company will assess the need for a capital raise after reviewing topline data from its Phase 3 study evaluating SGX942 in oral mucositis.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.