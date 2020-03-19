Wedbush expects rough road for Tesla in near term

Wedbush Securities lowers its price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to $425 from $710 to reflect the new reality that the auto industry will face over the coming months ahead.

"While there is potentially some minimum level of activity around producing Model 3s over the coming months, most importantly the global demand environment has changed dramatically in a matter of weeks for Tesla (and every other company) globally. In the US and Europe with consumers in a virtual lockdown facing a once in a century-like outbreak focusing on their health, food, and flattening the curve, buying a new Model 3 and other auto purchases is very low on the priority list," notes analyst Dan Ives.

Ives says the current environment is not a longer-term defining trend, but warns Tesla's ability to hit its original +500K delivery targets for 2020 is a virtual impossibility.

The average sell-side PT on Tesla is up at $552.87.