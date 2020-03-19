Accenture +3.8% after beat-and-lower

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) +3.8% reports Q2 results that beat on the top and bottom lines and cuts its FY EPS forecast from $7.66-7.84 to $7.48-7.70 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company sees FY revenue growth of 3-6%, down from 6-8%, and operating cash flow of $6.15-6.65B from $6.35-.75B.

Q2 consulting revenue was up 7% Y/Y to $6.17B. Outsourcing revenue was up 6% to $4.97B.

New bookings hit a record $14.2B, including $7.2B in consulting bookings and $7B in outsourcing.

Gross margin was up from 29.2% last year to 30.2%.

Operating cash flow totaled $1.53B with FCF of $1.37B.

