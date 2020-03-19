Continental Resources to cut 2020 capex by 55%

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) says it is cutting its 2020 capital budget by $1.2B, a 55% reduction from its original budget of $2.65B, in response to the collapse in curde oil prices.

Continental says it will reduce its average rig count in the Bakken to ~3 from 9 currently and in Oklahoma to ~4 from 10.5.

With the revised budget, the company anticipates 2020 production will come in less than 5% below year-ago levels.

Continental expects to be cash flow neutral under $30/bbl WTI.