Lexaria Bio begins COVID-19 drug delivery program

Lexaria Bioscience (OTCQX:LXRP) is commencing a program, in collaboration with leading laboratories in Canada and USA, to study the benefits of its DehydraTECH drug delivery platform for enhancing delivery and effectiveness of certain antiretroviral drugs in the fight against COVID-19.

The company intends to conduct a pilot human pharmacokinetic exploratory study in healthy volunteers of three antiretroviral drugs that have previously been studied against other coronavirus strains, comparing DehydraTECH formulations to controls without Lexaria's technology.

Additional research may include expanded pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic screening, including studies in appropriate coronavirus animal models for efficacy evaluation.