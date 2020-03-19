Berenberg sees 93% upside in Alnylam in premarket analyst action

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) initiated with Buy rating and $200 (93% upside) price target at Berenberg.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) initiated with Buy rating and $35 (160% upside) price target at Berenberg.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) resumed with Buy rating and $4 (46% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

OrganiGram Holdings (OGI CN) upgraded to Neutral with a C$2.50 (14% upside) price target at Bank of America. Shares up 1% (NASDAQ:OGI) premarket in U.S.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) upgraded to Buy with a $60 (173% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) downgraded to Neutral with a $1 (50% upside) price target at Wedbush.