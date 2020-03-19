GE Healthcare ups manufacturing capacity

"To help address this global challenge, we have increased our manufacturing capacity and output of equipment - including CTs, ultrasound devices, mobile X-ray systems, patient monitors and ventilators - important in the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 patients, while taking steps to ensure safe operations for our employees," says GE Healthcare (NYSE:GE) CEO Kieran Murphy.

"As the global pandemic evolves, there is unprecedented demand for medical equipment, including ventilators. We continue to explore all options to support this increased need."